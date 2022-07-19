At the southern end of Vincent Street stands the Railway Hotel, its name now the only visible reminder of the Cessnock Railway Station which used to stand opposite the hotel. No trace remains of the railway station or its yard and the area is now an industrial site. The path of the rail line is now a footpath next to the road.
When 12 miles of single-track railway line was laid down from Aberdare Junction to Cessnock the coming of the railway saw the town transformed. No longer isolated, the town was now linked by rail to Maitland and beyond to Newcastle and a building boom took off which saw Cessnock become a vibrant hub.
Advertisement
A railway to Cessnock had been sought after for many years and at last it was here.
The station was officially opened on February 16, 1904, with the first train rolling in two weeks later.
In its day Cessnock Railway Station was a significant location, as it was the last passenger station on the South Maitland Railway line, with only the collieries laying beyond. The South Maitland Railway was once an extensive network of privately-owned colliery and passenger railway lines which crisscrossed the Cessnock local government area. Passenger services were also provided into Cessnock on the line by the NSW Government Railways.
Cessnock Railway Station was described as featuring a back-platform dock and a horse dock, behind the 190-metre main platform. Opposite was a loop line for engine release as well as three goods sidings with loading bank and goods shed.
The renowned steam train, the Cessnock Express, barreled along the line, all the way from Sydney. It was a magnificent sight as it huffed and hissed, leaving clouds of steam in its wake.
Regular passenger services from Cessnock Railway Station continued until January 24, 1967 when the last passengers joined the train. The line continued to operate sporadically, carrying some passengers and goods, until 1972 when it closed permanently.
Although many locals regret the closing of Cessnock rail line, declining patronage over many years had seen services progressively reduced and then completely stopped. On its last departure from Cessnock Railway Station the two-car diesel train was farewelled with the sound of ten detonators at the station and the continuous sounding of the train's horn as it departed, heading toward Maitland. A magnificent send off!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.