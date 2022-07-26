The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Meryl Swanson: Canberra Matters | Grateful to live in a community that looks after each other

By Member for Paterson, Meryl Swanson
July 26 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORT: Paterson MP Meryl Swanson is briefed by SES personnel at Maitland after the recent floods.

This month, we have faced a fair share of challenges in our region, having experienced significant flooding across the Hunter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.