The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Community

Cessnock school kids design signs to promote responsible pet ownership

Updated July 28 2022 - 5:37am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MESSAGE: Design competition winners Annabelle Manktelow, Imogen Forster, Brooklyn Christe and Tahlia Wright with Cessnock City Council youth services coordinator Megan Harbrow and mayor Jay Suvaal. Absent: Alice Pearce

Some of Cessnock's youngest residents have helped spread the message of responsible pet ownership through a graphic design competition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.