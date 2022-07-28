Some of Cessnock's youngest residents have helped spread the message of responsible pet ownership through a graphic design competition.
The children entered the competition to create visual messaging that will be displayed on Cessnock City Council ranger vehicles.
Students were invited to create artworks around the themes: shut the gate, protect your mate; collar and tag, walking on a lead, caring for your pet, and exercising your pet. Each winning entry received a $50 VISA gift card.
The winners were Annabelle Manktelow (Year 5, St Patrick's Primary School), Tahlia Wright (Year 6, Nulkaba Public School), Imogen Forster (Year 4, Nulkaba Public School), Brooklyn Christe (Year 6, Pelaw Main Public School) and Alice Pearce (Year 2, St Phillip's Christian College).
The competition was judged by Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal with council's acting general manager Robert Maginnity. Cr Suvaal said the standard of entries was high and it was difficult to choose winners.
"We were looking for creative and artistic interpretation of responsible pet ownership messaging," Cr Suvaal said.
"The designs the children have come up with are amazing and eye-catching.
"This is messaging about responsible pet ownership by the future pet owners of Cessnock and they have done a great job."
