Kew Jaliens back in charge at Weston Bears

Weston have secured the return of former Newcastle Jets and Northern NSW Football technical director Kew Jaliens as coach for next season.
The ex-Dutch international coached the Bears in 2019 before returning to his homeland to pursue other opportunities. He came back and was appointed joint TD at the Jets and NNSWF in March last year, but has since left the roles.
Weston announced on Thursday that Jaliens would return as coach on a two-year deal. He will take over from Anthony Richards, who has filled the breach over the past five weeks since the exit of Leo Bertos.
Former Kiwi international Bertos took over in 2020, and despite gaining a new three-year deal with the club midway through last season, he walked away from the position on June 28.
In a statement on Thursday, the club thanked Richards for his "ongoing work as interim head coach. His efforts and experience ensured calm waters to give the club a fighting chance to reach finals football and we are delighted he will see the season through with the club".
Reserve grade coach Daniel Dawkins will assist Jaliens.
Weston are eighth, four points off the top five after three consecutive losses and with three games to play.
- This story originally appeared on the Newcastle Herald
