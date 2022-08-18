The race that stops a city, the Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix, is back in Cessnock in 2022 after a two-year COVID-enforced absence.
The free community event will be held on Sunday, November 6 in the Cessnock TAFE grounds and surrounding streets.
First held in 2014, it's the only race of its kind in Australia, has drawn crowds of up to 10,000 people and has attracted numerous Australian and world champion riders over the years.
The committee has put a callout for sponsors and volunteers as it prepares for the grand prix's big return.
Cessnock Mitsubishi is once again the naming rights sponsor, and the committee is hoping other businesses will jump on board and support the event, which receives local, regional and national media coverage.
"Sponsorship is absolutely crucial - without sponsors, we wouldn't have an event," sponsorship coordinator Charlie McLennan said.
"Not only will your sponsorship give your business brand exposure, but you'll also be supporting a marvellous free public event that benefits the entire surrounding regional community."
A range of sponsorship packages are available and as the grand prix is a non-for-profit community event, sponsorship is fully tax deductible. Email apbgpsponsorship@gmail.com for more information.
Ms McLennan said the committee also welcomes more volunteers to help on the day, with roles including marshals, scrutineers, set up and pack down, runners, merchandise sales and more. Volunteers must be 16 and over. Email australianpostiebikegp@gmail.com if you would like to help.
