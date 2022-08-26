The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Photos

BLAST FROM THE PAST: When the Sydney Olympic torch relay came to Cessnock | photos

By Krystal Sellars
August 26 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Sydney Olympics torch relay arrived in Cessnock 22 years ago next week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.