An exhibition of historic photographs from the Cessnock Eagle newspaper will open at Cessnock Library this week.
The Eagle was published from 1913 until 1978. When it closed, more than 500 photographs, mainly from the 1960s and '70s, were donated to the Local Studies collection at the library. The photos feature many well-known landmarks, local events and people.
Library services coordinator, Rose-Marie Walters said many of the images arrived with little identifying information.
"So began the huge task to put names to individuals, groups and news events captured all those years ago by the Cessnock Eagle photographers," Ms Walters said.
"Our Local Studies volunteer Kevin Coburn took on the challenge."
This effort has resulted in the exhibition, titled Strike a Pose: photographs from The Cessnock Eagle, which will run from September 1 to 15.
The library is committed to making the images publicly available. They are gradually being catalogued and made available on the library website.
