August 29 2022 - 4:00am
A CPR class at Kurri Kurri High School, pictured in the Cessnock Eagle on December 10, 1971. Picture courtesy Local Studies Collection, Cessnock City Library.

An exhibition of historic photographs from the Cessnock Eagle newspaper will open at Cessnock Library this week.

