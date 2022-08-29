The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock resident Beryl Gosper turns 100

Krystal Sellars
Krystal Sellars
August 29 2022 - 12:55am
Mountain View Lodge resident Beryl Gosper celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday, August 26. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

There was a bit of excitement at Cessnock's Mountain View Lodge on Friday, as Beryl Gosper celebrated her 100th birthday.

