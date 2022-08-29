There was a bit of excitement at Cessnock's Mountain View Lodge on Friday, as Beryl Gosper celebrated her 100th birthday.
Beryl was born at Junee on August 26, 1922. Her father worked on the railways and the family later moved to Picton.
Beryl worked as a seamstress for David Jones, and with her husband Norman she went on to have five children, 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Beryl says the key to her longevity is to live healthily, obey the law and take each day as it comes.
"It's no good rushing through life," she adds.
While turning 100 was "just another day" for Beryl, she said she was looking forward to receiving a letter from the Queen.
Residents were treated to cake and finger food for the special occasion.
Beryl is the second Mountain View Lodge resident to turn 100 this year, after Joy Manning who celebrated the milestone on February 22.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
