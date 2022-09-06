2020 was set to be a big year for the Abermain Eisteddfod, with the dance sections set to be held at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre for the first time.
After two years of COVID cancellations, the dance competition - which was previously held at the historic Abermain Plaza Hall - will finally be held at its new home, starting this Friday night and running over the next two weekends.
It's the 105th anniversary of the Abermain Eisteddfod, which began in 1917 as a singing competition to aid the Abermain Methodist Church and eventually became an independent competition, with instrumental, school choirs, public speaking and dance sections added to the program over the years.
The schools section of this year's eisteddfod was held at St Philip's Christian College on Tuesday, while the vocal and instrumental sections were cancelled this year due to low numbers.
Abermain Eisteddfod Society secretary Moya Waters said numbers for the dance sections were "really encouraging", with 250 dancers set to perform on the troupes afternoon this Sunday.
"The last two years (of cancellations) were really disappointing. We're hoping this year will be the springboard to growth," Ms Waters said.
"A lot of work has gone into getting it moving for the community.
"We really want the public to come along and support it.
"It's 105 years old now. It will be good to see it grow.
"It's wonderful to see it all coming together. We've got high hopes."
Students from Cessnock-based MJ's Dance Studio are among the dance schools from all over the Hunter region who will take part in the eisteddfod.
MJ's Dance Studio principal Jessica Kroek said she and her students are excited to see the eisteddfod return.
"As Abermain takes a new chapter I look forward to seeing its future as an eisteddfod that will hold the same warm welcoming and encouraging small town values with the experience of a beautiful theatre our community is lucky to have," Ms Kroek said.
"Giving our students the opportunity to dance on this beautiful stage is priceless. We feel this is very exciting and will bring a lot to the community over the two weekends.
"With its prestigious 105-year history, the Abermain Eisteddfod holds so many special memories to so many of our local schools and performers as well as those who have travelled from afar.
"I couldn't be more excited to see the return of this eisteddfod. The main reason Abermain Eisteddfod holds a such a big place in my heart, is it was here were I first performed, at a very young age, when the late Mrs Pullar was still playing your music on the piano.
"That was the moment I found my passion for performing and my love of dance, which was sealed in my heart.
"My only hope is that I can create the same moments and provide the same opportunities to my students, to help find their passion for this amazing art which is dance.
"I hope they get the same enjoyment I did, every time I stepped out on stage at the Abermain Eisteddfod. It may look a little different but I'm certain we will have the same magical experience as previous years."
The dance sections will run this Friday, Saturday and Sunday; and next Saturday at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre.
Tickets and show times are available at cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
