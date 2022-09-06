Strong winds and driving rain did not prevent local Freemasons from celebrating 100 years of operation at the Weston Masonic Centre on Saturday.
The ceremony of unveiling the commemorative plaque was moved indoors as the forecast deteriorated the day prior.
Advertisement
Special guest for the occasion was the Coalfields-born-and-bred Grand Master of the United Grand Lodge of NSW and ACT, Most Worshipful Brother Les Hicks, who began his Masonic career at Lodge Paxton.
The Grand Master reflected on his youth in Abermain, Weston and Kurri Kurri, and his visits to the Weston Masonic Centre as a young Mason, before unveiling the plaque.
The celebration was a culmination of several years of gradual refurbishment of the centre, supported by several local, state and federal grant programs.
"All the remarks we received were positive about the way we had kept the centre in such good condition," said Worshipful Master of Lodge Weston-Kurri Kurri, Terry Stothard.
Worshipful Master Stothard thanked all the members of Lodge Weston-Kurri Kurri who had worked so hard over time in preparation for this significant anniversary.
Following proceedings at the Masonic Centre, guests transferred to the RFBI Kurri Kurri Masonic Village for a tree planting ceremony as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Tree Planting project funded by the Australian Government.
Lodge Weston-Kurri Kurri and the Masonic Village had collaborated on a successful application to fund this project which was facilitated through the office of Paterson MP Meryl Swanson.
The project was designed with the expert assistance of Weston resident Brian Bird, who explained to the assembled guests and village residents how the plantings would link into the extensive deciduous plantings by Cessnock Council and local landowners, providing a changing landscape through the seasons.
Ms Swanson reflected on her experiences as a child of gardeners, and her understanding of how the trees would enhance the landscape to the enjoyment of village residents and visitors.
The Grand Master complimented Lodge Weston-Kurri Kurri and the Masonic Village on their collaboration, as an example of the way in which a small country lodge could make an impact on its local community.
As the Grand Master finished speaking, the rain squalls ceased for just sufficient time to permit the symbolic planting of three black birch trees to signify the occasion.
Returning inside, the final significant event of the celebrations was the presentation of a certificate recognising 70 years of membership in Freemasonry on the part of former Pelaw Main identity George Burgess, who is now resident at the village.
"George is a highly-respected member of the fraternity, whose good humour enlivened many a gathering," Worshipful Master Stothard said.
"The look on George's face was priceless. You could tell that he didn't know about it and was overwhelmed by it all. He did appreciate it very much."
At the conclusion of the formalities, special guests joined residents of the village in a catered lunch concluded by the cutting of a massive cake decorated in autumn colours to reflect the deciduous tree plantings.
Advertisement
"The Lodge deeply appreciates the collaboration with the Masonic Village, and we look forward to seeing this project flourish," Worshipful Master Stothard said.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.