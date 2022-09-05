A non-for-profit medical transport service that operates out of Cessnock Airport has won a prestigious national award.
Little Wings Australia was named Aerial Services Business of the Year at the 2022 Australian Aviation Awards, which were announced on September 1.
Advertisement
A 90 per cent volunteer-run organisation, Little Wings provides transport for seriously ill children from regional and rural New South Wales and Queensland to John Hunter Children's Hospital.
Little Wings CEO Clare Pearson said it was a great honour for the charity to be recognised amongst its industry peers.
"Recognition such as this encourages us to keep pushing in hope of supporting more families, to keep striving for excellence, and ultimately, to continue doing our bit to ease the journey," she said.
"Little Wings is only possible because of the incredible people that volunteer, every day keeping us in the air and on the ground, so this award is in tribute to their time and talent - demonstrating that it is all possible when we pull together with a united mission."
IN THE NEWS:
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.