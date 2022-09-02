The Advertiser - Cessnock
North Rothbury artist Linda Lunnon finalist for 2022 National Capital Art Prize

Krystal Sellars
September 2 2022
North Rothbury artist Linda Lunnon has been named as a finalist for the 2022 National Capital Art Prize for her work titled 'Carry Me' (below). Picture supplied.

North Rothbury artist Linda Lunnon has been named as a finalist in the 2022 National Capital Art Prize.

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

