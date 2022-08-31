Nominations for the City of Cessnock Hall of Fame will open on September 1, and Cessnock City Council is calling on residents to nominate a deserving local.
The City of Cessnock Hall of Fame celebrates individuals and families who have attained tremendous achievements in their chosen field, and have a strong association with the Cessnock local government area.
The Hall of Fame has six categories of recognition including Arts, Sport, Public Service, Science, Business, and Meritorious Families.
Previous inductees to the City of Cessnock Hall of Fame include Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi for his successful sports shooting career, and Uncle Les Elvin for his distinguished efforts towards education and art for Cessnock's Aboriginal community.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said the Hall of Fame is a wonderful opportunity to recognise exceptional individuals in our community.
"The Cessnock LGA is home to so many talented people and the Hall of Fame is one of the ways we pay tribute to these high achievers. I encourage residents who can think of someone who deserves to be recognised to get a nomination in," Cr Suvaal said.
"Those who are inducted in the Hall of Fame are recognised on the Wall of Fame at the Cessnock Performing Arts Centre, and on commemorative plaques in gardens across the LGA."
Following the nomination period, a City of Cessnock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place in early 2023. Dates to be released soon.
Nominations are open from until 5pm November 11, and the nomination form, along with guidelines of entry, can be found at www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/HallofFame.
