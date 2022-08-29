As Wollombi continues to recover from two devastating floods this year, its annual sculpture festival is set to provide a much-needed economic boost to the historic township.
Australia's longest-running regional outdoor sculpture exhibition, the Wollombi Valley Sculpture Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary in September, and is expected to bring hundreds of visitors to the town.
The festival will open on Saturday, September 10 and will run for 16 days, with 155 works on display at six indoor galleries, two vineyards and around Wollombi and the neighbouring hamlet of Laguna.
The 2021 festival was held online due to COVID restrictions, but turned out to be a great success, with more than $100,000 worth of sculptures sold. It went on to be named Community Event of the Year at Cessnock's Australia Day awards.
Festival director Susan Leith Miller says the 20th anniversary event promises to be the "biggest and most successful yet", with works by local, regional, interstate and international sculptors.
"The festival has overcome the recent flooding of the historic Wollombi village to curate a stimulating and diverse range of works, from large to small and serious to whimsical. It also includes a number of exciting new features," Ms Leith Miller said.
"The festival is not-for-profit and run entirely by volunteers, with strong support from the local business community.
"The team has still managed to offer more and larger prizes than ever before. First prize is $25,000, with other prizes ranging from $7000 for the Indoor Prize to a $250 voucher for young sculptors."
A new prize on offer this year is sponsored by the Governor of New South Wales, Margaret Beazley, who attended the festival in 2020 and has now agreed to become its Patron.
The winner of the Governor's Prize will have their work displayed in the sculpture walk at Government House for the following year, offering valuable exposure and provenance.
"What transforms a collection of works into a festival of works is a deliberate and sensitive curation," Governor Beazley said.
"As we viewed the works in 2020, it was as though every piece had been specifically sculpted for its exhibition space. Yet we know that same piece will take on a different life in a different place. Truly the wonderment of art!"
Another new prize is a new multi-session online mentorship for emerging artists offered by Newcastle Art Gallery, providing essential advice and tips for navigating the art world.
This year the festival will also be offering free tours for school groups. Aiming to foster the next generation of sculptors, the schools program will include a worksheet provided in advance to enhance the sculpture experience, a 90-minute guided walk, and talks from some of the sculptors.
The winners will be announced at the festival opening on September 10 at an event hosted by Simon Marnie from ABC Radio Sydney.
The exhibition will run until September 25, with all works available for purchase. Many of the unsold larger outdoor works will remain in place until the following year.
Find out more at sculptureinthevineyards.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
