Cessnock Leagues Club has distributed $68,407 worth of donations to 11 local charities and community groups through its 2022 ClubGrants program.
Cessnock-based food and support service Soupz On and Central Hunter Community Broadcasters (2CHR-FM) each received $10,000 under this year's funding round, which will help the organisations increase their reach in the community.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service was granted $7500 for an aeromedical mission in Cessnock; Lifeline Direct received $7000 for its Suicide Safer Hunter initiative and the Cessnock Airport-based Little Wings was allocated $6441 for its children's hospital flight program.
The Rotary Club of Cessnock received $6250 towards its Lunch by Rotary program (which runs at Cessnock Uniting Church every Wednesday), and Hunter Food Relief Centre (which runs at the same venue on Tuesdays and Thursdays) was granted a $5000 donation.
Life Education NSW also received $5000 towards its children's post-pandemic mental wellbeing recovery initiative, and Oz Harvest was allocated the same amount for its Cessnock Food Rescue program.
Cessnock District Rescue Squad will put $3216 towards upgrading its hydraulic rescue equipment, and the Prostate Survival Alliance received $3000 for counselling and promotion.
Cessnock Leagues Club chief executive officer Paul Cousins said the club is proud to fund local projects that deliver positive social outcomes for our communities through the ClubGrants program.
The leagues club is one of five venues across the Cessnock local government area that contribute to the Club Grants program, along with ECBC Sports, Greta Workers Sports and Recreation Club, Kurri Kurri Bowling Club and Weston Workers Club. Across the five clubs, the program handed out $130,224 to 19 projects in 2022.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
