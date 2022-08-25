The Advertiser - Cessnock
Little Wings Australia in the running for Australian Aviation Awards

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated August 25 2022 - 5:17am, first published 5:03am
COMMUNITY CONNECTION: Little Wings Australia volunteer pilot Tien Wooi.

A non-for-profit medical transport service that operates out of Cessnock Airport has been shortlisted for the 2022 Australian Aviation Awards.

