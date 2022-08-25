A non-for-profit medical transport service that operates out of Cessnock Airport has been shortlisted for the 2022 Australian Aviation Awards.
Little Wings Australia has been named as a finalist in the Aerial Services Business Of The Year category at the awards, which will be announced on September 1.
A 90 per cent volunteer-run organisation, Little Wings provides transport for seriously ill children from regional and rural New South Wales and Queensland to John Hunter Children's Hospital, to help them access specialised medical services and treatments that are only available in major cities.
Volunteer pilot Tien Wooi said Little Wings provides a fantastic service.
"I have the opportunity to help those doing it a little tough, using my expertise as a commercial pilot, to fly sick children from all over Eastern Australia, into Newcastle and Sydney Airports, providing the families access to the best medical care at John Hunter Children Hospital and the Sydney Children's Hospital Network," he said.
"For me personally it's a heart-warming and self-rewarding experience. It gives me a sense of community connection, knowing that I'm giving back, helping the best way I can."
Little Wings CEO Clare Pearson said she was humbled and proud that the organisation has been recognised as a finalist in the awards.
"Little Wings' recognition for our excellent contribution to the aviation industry reinforces the strength of our service and dedication to connecting with the community and engaging with clients," she said.
The Australian Aviation Awards will recognise leading professionals and businesses in the aviation community, from pilots, commercial staff, support teams, manufacturing, training, and education through to the industry's rising stars, with more than 100 finalists across 20 categories.
Other finalists in the Aerial Services Business Of The Year category include CareFlight, Cobham Special Mission, FlightCharter.com.au, Kestrel Aviation, Sky High Photos and Toll Helicopters (Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter Service).
Australian Aviation's Adam Thorn said the brand was impressed with the calibre of the entries.
"Aviation has endured the most difficult period in its history," he said.
"It's a testament to all of our nominees that they were able to achieve such exceptional results during this very challenging period.
"As we move into a post-COVID world, those acknowledged at our inaugural awards are sure to thrive."
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
