After two years of COVID cancellations, the Cessnock Stomp Festival will be back bigger than ever in 2022.
The Stomp festival - which is run by Cessnock Business Chamber - will return to Vincent Street on Sunday, October 30, with more than 600 metres of food, wine, music, family fun and of course, grape stomping.
Advertisement
This year's festival has been boosted by $17,304 worth of in-kind and financial support from Cessnock City Council, which was endorsed at council's August 17 meeting.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said he is proud to support community events like the Stomp Festival because they have such a positive impact on local business, tourism and the wider community.
"The 2019 Stomp Festival saw 17,000 people attend the event, who spent an estimated $3.1 million in the local community, which is just fantastic," Cr Suvaal said.
"I encourage the community to come along to this fabulous event to not only support our local businesses, but enjoy what's on offer, including grape stomping, delicious local food and wine, entertainment for the kids, markets, music and more."
Cessnock Business Chamber president Clint Ekert said the chamber is grateful for council's support.
"The support that is provided means that funds and volunteer hours can be put towards making sure this Stomp Festival is the best yet," he said.
"The Cessnock Stomp Festival is a true community partnership, where we see Cessnock, Pokolbin and surrounds all come together to showcase what we have on offer, and the support that council provides shows how important it is to our region."
The Stomp festival will be launched with a trivia night at Cessnock Leagues Club on Saturday, September 17, raising funds for the Cessnock District Rescue Squad.
Tickets are $25 per person (maximum of 10 people per table) and include a hot food platter, trivia, games, prizes and lots of fun.
Doors open at 6pm and trivia will kick off at 6.30pm. Tickets on sale at cessnockchamber.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.