Which streets are Cessnock and Singleton's equivalent to Park Lane and Mayfair?
That's the question posed to residents as the councils team up to develop the first-ever Hunter Valley Monopoly board game.
The game will focus on tourist attractions and will be used to promote the many visitor experiences on offer in the Hunter.
It will feature locations from Laguna in Cessnock's south, all the way north to Lake St Clair in the Singleton local government area.
Cessnock City Council is asking the community to participate in devising the board game by identifying suitable landmarks, attractions and streets which could be made into a square on the board.
Council would also like to hear from local businesses, community groups and partners which may be interested in selling the boards, either as a fundraiser or for retail, and also to assist with designing the Chance and Community Chest Cards.
A survey to collect input from the community has been set up on council's website. It asks residents to identify preferred streets and destinations for inclusion; railway names, and any other feedback.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said he hoped the community would fill out the survey to help create a fun board game.
"This is a unique way to continue to showcase both Cessnock and Singleton local government areas as a destination," Cr Suvaal said.
"I am looking forward to seeing the streets and destinations we know and love on this special edition Monopoly board."
To take the survey visit: https://together.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/hunter-valley-monopoly.
