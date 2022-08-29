Flood warning systems will be installed at four locations across the Cessnock Local Government Area after the council obtained grant funding from the NSW Government's Floodplain Management Program.
The siren-alerting systems are proposed to be installed at Elizabeth Street, Abermain; Thomas Fell Park, Weston, and at Mount View Park and Short Street in Cessnock.
The systems will alert residents who live near flood-prone locations of rising creek levels, and will also alert council and emergency service organisations prior to, and during, flood events.
The privately-owned alarm systems that were installed by former local resident Colin Maybury at Abermain and Weston after the June 2007 flood have not been maintained for a significant period of time and are likely to be non-operational, a council spokesperson said.
"These are very basic alarm systems which are triggered when water levels trip limit switch circuits under subfloors of residences," the spokesperson said.
"Unfortunately for residences in high-risk flood locations, where over-floor flooding occurs, there is generally insufficient time for residents to take action using such technology.
"Additionally, they have insufficient battery back-up and run out of power after a few sunless days.
"In saying that, Mr Maybury should be praised for undertaking such an important community initiative.
"The proposed new systems are significantly more robust and rely on level gauges in the creek system itself to trigger siren/alarm activations. They are also solar powered but can still operate after up to 10 sunless days."
Additional flood warning infrastructure, including water level gauges to monitor water levels in concrete stormwater channels in the Cessnock central business district, and an automated rainfall gauge at Kearsley, are also proposed to be installed.
Council will hold two community information sessions for residents to find out more about the flood warning systems, raise any concerns, and ask any questions.
The sessions will be held at Cessnock Civic Indoor Sports Centre on Monday, September 5 from 4pm to 7pm, and Weston Civic Centre on Tuesday, September 6 from 4pm to 7pm.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said he will be pleased to see these flood warning systems installed, particularly following the significant flood events we've had this year.
"This is the first time we have ever had three natural disaster declarations within 16 months, two coming within just four months of each other. Anything that can help residents during future flood events has my full support," Cr Suvaal said.
"I encourage residents to come along to the information sessions to find out more, or complete the online survey on council's website."
Have your say at together.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/flood-warning-systems.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
