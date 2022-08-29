The Advertiser - Cessnock
Flood alarms to be installed at four locations across Cessnock LGA

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated August 29 2022 - 6:02am, first published 5:00am
Flood warning systems - like this one in Dungog - are proposed to be installed at four locations across the Cessnock LGA. Picture by Dungog Shire Council.

Flood warning systems will be installed at four locations across the Cessnock Local Government Area after the council obtained grant funding from the NSW Government's Floodplain Management Program.

