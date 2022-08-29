The much-anticipated splash pad at Cessnock Pool will be launched on the October long weekend with free entry for everyone.
The finishing touches are being put on the $1.535 million project, which will incorporate a slide, fountains, tipping buckets, deck jets, spray hoops and a mushroom fountain, soft fall, shade structures, seating and improved grassed areas.
The concept came following significant community engagement by Cessnock City Council to develop the 2019 Masterplan for Cessnock Pool. It has been funded under the Resources for Region Fund, the NSW Stronger Country Communities Program and by council.
The project was initially due for completion by October 2021, but was delayed after COVID-19 affected the manufacturing and subsequent shipping of the splash pad play toys from India to Sydney.
Council resolved at its August meeting to offer free entry at Cessnock Pool from October 1 to 3 this year to celebrate the splash pad's completion, and to open Cessnock, Branxton and Kurri Kurri pools for free on January 26, 2023 as part of council's Australia Day celebrations.
Council will also issue a free family pass to the pool to children who complete the NSW Department of Education Intensive Learn to Swim program.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said he was looking forward to seeing the community enjoy the improvements at Cessnock Pool on the first day of the council swimming season.
"Our local pools offer important recreational opportunities for children and families and I know the splash pad will be something parents with younger children will value," Cr Suvaal said.
"I will look forward to seeing the community enjoy free entry to the pool over the October long weekend and again on Australia Day in 2023."
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
