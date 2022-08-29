The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock Pool splash pad to be launched with free entry on Labour Day long weekend

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated August 30 2022 - 12:27am, first published August 29 2022 - 9:00pm
Senior pool attendant Terry Fernie and Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal check out the progress of the splash pad project at Cessnock Pool. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

The much-anticipated splash pad at Cessnock Pool will be launched on the October long weekend with free entry for everyone.

