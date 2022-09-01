The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Community

Inaugural Cessnock City Sleepout to raise funds for Hunter Food Relief Centre

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated September 1 2022 - 5:13am, first published 5:12am
UPDATED: The Cessnock City Sleepout, which was set down for Saturday, September 3, has been postponed, with a new date to be announced soon.

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

Local News

