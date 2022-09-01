"Due to the possibility of inclement weather this weekend (and some of our people with the spicy cough) we've decided to postpone the event. We will be posting a revised date etc as soon as possible. Any ticket holders have the choice to hold onto their tickets for the later date, or alternatively will be able to get a refund through the eventbrite link. Sorry for this and we look forward to setting a new date and seeing as many people as possible come along and enjoy this awesome community event. Thanks."