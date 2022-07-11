The new Anvil Creek Bridge in Greta has been officially opened, offering safer and better access for motorists and pedestrians.
The project was made possible thanks to a $690,800 contribution from the Australian Government under its Bridges Renewal Program, and a $1.3 million contribution from Cessnock City Council.
Advertisement
It replaces the previous single-lane timber bridge, which was no longer suitable for the needs of the community.
The old bridge had a heavy vehicle load limit placed on it and there was no pedestrian access across the bridge to the Greta Train Station at the western end of Nelson Street.
It has been replaced with a new, 24-metre-long, two-lane concrete bridge with 200 metres of upgraded road pavement on both sides.
There is also a 2.5-metre-wide pedestrian pathway on the new bridge, which provides safe and easy access to the train station.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said the new bridge is an important asset for the Greta community as a vital road link to major transport routes between greater Cessnock and the upper Hunter Valley.
"The new Anvil Creek Bridge has a life expectancy of 100 years and has removed all the safety risks that were associated with the old timber bridge, which is just fantastic," he said.
"With an increased clearance above the Anvil Creek waterway, the new bridge will also decrease the prevalence of flooding upstream and allow a less restricted flow of water downstream."
Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi said the Australian Government is proud to have helped make this new bridge a reality for the local community.
"Nothing is more important than ensuring people get home safe and sound at the end of each road trip, whether it's just a quick run to the local shops or an interstate freight haul," he said.
Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister, Catherine King said the government looks forward to working collaboratively with councils and state and territory governments nationwide to complete even more local priority upgrades.
"Resilient and reliable transport is the backbone of the nation, especially in regional communities like Greta, which rely heavily on local infrastructure such as bridges as the key access point for locals, freight, and visitors alike," she said.
"The Australian Government is getting on with delivering infrastructure projects just like this to improve access and safety for commuters right across Australia."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.