The unique and important biodiversity of the Cessnock district will be celebrated at the Our Bushland festival on Sunday, September 11.
The free event will be held at Poppethead Park, Kitchener, kicking off on the Saturday night with a spotlighting event that is already booked out.
Advertisement
Highlights of the Sunday program will include a Welcome to Country with a Wonnarua Elder; local walking tours focusing on bushland, biodiversity and cultural heritage; meet-and-greets with Tasmanian Devil joeys from Aussie Ark (which are also booked out); kids activities, food and artisan market stalls, and live music by Ben Leece, Steel City Sue and William Crighton.
Our Bushland coincides with Biodiversity Month, which promotes the importance of protecting, conserving and improving biodiversity.
READ MORE:
Cessnock is recognised internationally as a Key Biodiversity Area, with more than 65 threatened entities, including nine ecological communities, 46 animal species and 10 plant species (including the critically-endangered Regent Honeyeater and migratory Swift Parrot).
The festival is a collaboration between several local, state and federal government, educational, environmental and cultural organisations, including BirdLife Australia with funding and support from Cessnock City Council, and Hunter Local Land Services through the Australian Government's National Landcare Program.
"Our Bushland aims to empower the community to value and protect some of Australia's most unique bushland, plants, animals and cultural heritage, right in their own backyard," BirdLife Australia's NSW woodland bird program manager Mick Roderick said.
"We call it 'Our Bushland' as we all have an important role to take positive actions to protect it now, and conserve it for our future generations."
Speakers include historian Ed Tonks, ecologist George Madani (on koalas) and Kristy Peters from BirdLife Australia (on the often-misunderstood native mistletoe).
A major drawcard on the day is the festival finale with a performance by Cessnock resident, internationally-renowned musician and passionate environmentalist William Crighton.
The festival will run from 9am to 3pm. Register for the walks program at ourbushland.com.
Advertisement
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.