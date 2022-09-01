Australia Hotel: Friday, The Levymen. Saturday, Counterpart. Sunday, Rock Sloth; Emily Smith.
Briar Ridge Vineyard: Sunday, Thomas James.
Brokenwood Wines: Friday, Tony Camps. Saturday, Ned Verwey Duo.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Dave Carter. Saturday, Hey Poncho.
Cessnock Performing Arts Centre: Saturday, 1927 (read more here).
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Dylan Butler. Saturday, Big Waves.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Anthony Lee; Tim Broadway. Saturday, Chris Saxby; Thomas James.
Cypress Lakes Resort: Friday, Nick Rage.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Friday, Tim Usher. Sunday, Remembering Reg: a tribute to Reg Lindsay featuring the Horse Capital Country Band, the RnR Ranchgirls, Ross McGregor, Bill Rowland and Louis Burt. Tickets $10. Read more here.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Redline Duo. Saturday, Big Pete; Shivoo. Sunday, Rox.
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, RNB night. Saturday, CC Lee and the Groove. Sunday, Thirsty Merc (tickets here).
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Liam Kennedy-Clark.
Myrtle House Wollombi: Thursday, Andy Abra.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Cass Eleven.
Peden's Hotel: Friday, Bob Allan.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Saturday, Joy Trio. Sunday, Sami Cooke.
Royal Oak Hotel Cessnock: Saturday, Niksta.
The Mighty Hunter Valley: Saturday, Brendan Watson.
Twine Restaurant: Sunday, Nick Rage.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Dave Andrews. Saturday, Valley Sounds. Sunday, Meagan Jane.
