Live music around Cessnock City: September 2-4, 2022.

September 1 2022 - 2:00pm
Thirsty Merc will play at the Huntlee Tavern on Sunday night.

LIVE MUSIC

Australia Hotel: Friday, The Levymen. Saturday, Counterpart. Sunday, Rock Sloth; Emily Smith.

