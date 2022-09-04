Cessnock's four independent councillors have donated part of their allowance to local swimming clubs to help cover their annual council fees and other expenses.
Councillors Ian Olsen, Jessica Jurd, Daniel Watton and Paul Paynter each contributed $250, which was divided between Cessnock, Coalfields, Branxton and Cessnock Masters swimming clubs.
Advertisement
The quartet has pledged to donate this year's pay increase ($500 per councillor plus approximately $2000 in superannuation) to local charities, community groups and causes.
The donation to the swimming clubs comes after Cr Olsen attempted to have the clubs' season fee ($165) and carnival booking fees ($137 per event) waived in a notice of motion at council's August 17 meeting, but was knocked back eight votes to four.
READ MORE:
Cr Olsen said he believes these fees are not needed, as everyone who attends the pool has to pay to enter, or have a season pass.
"No other sport in Cessnock has to pay money to get in to do their sport," he said.
"You don't walk on to a soccer field and have to pay; you don't walk on to a rugby league field and have to pay - you just go out and play.
"It ($165 per club) is not a lot of money, when we give away $17,000 tonight (to the Cessnock Stomp Festival).
"We should be looking after these people."
As reported last week, at the same meeting council resolved to offer free entry at Cessnock Pool on the October long weekend to celebrate the opening of the splash pad project; plus free entry at the city's three public pools on Australia Day 2023, and will provide a free family pass to the pool to children who complete the NSW Department of Education Intensive Learn to Swim program.
Carnival/fun day fees have been in place since 2014/15, while the season fees were introduced by council in 2017/18 following endorsement of the recommendations of an internal service improvement project.
The fees are charged to provide exclusive use for the group, and to cover the additional cost of council wages and utilities on club nights when the pool is open for up to three hours longer.
At least two of the local clubs became only aware of the $165 season fee when they received their 2021-22 invoice. A council spokesperson confirmed to the Advertiser that this was due to an administrative error.
"As part of this year's end-of-season processing, this oversight was identified and fees issued for the year as per the adopted fees and charges," the spokesperson said.
Cessnock Masters president Phil Murray said the charges for swimming clubs "made no sense at all".
"The sport of swimming brings quite a lot of dollars through the gate. Swimming is the only sport where the competitors must pay an entry fee to either train or compete. Even parents are required to pay a spectator fee to bring their kids to training, sometimes for a mere half hour," he said.
Advertisement
"These directives from council may force clubs to reconsider their annual carnivals, events that bring many visitors to our town.
"It's not only gate money but also the canteen sales generated by the clubs. Swimming does more than pay its way and to be penalised is despicable."
Coalfields United Amateur Swimming Club secretary Ellena Morris said she was "dumbfounded" to learn that the club would have to pay an annual fee to access the pool.
"We don't mind paying, but it's the principle of the thing," Ms Morris said.
"I've been teaching at the (Cessnock) pool for 50 years this year, and we've never charged for lessons.
"The council should take into consideration what we do.
Advertisement
"No other sport has to pay to enter, they just show up and play.
"We're bringing money through the gates, and then they want to charge us on top of that?"
Ms Morris said the club was grateful for the independent councillors' support.
"It's absolutely brilliant," Ms Morris said.
Cr Olsen said the independents' choice to donate their allowance was not a political stunt.
"We had a choice whether we took that super - we're putting our money where our mouth is," he said.
Advertisement
"As local leaders we aren't here to make money, we are here to help the community be a better place.
"Each month we are looking for a good cause that needs some financial assistance and we will continue our commitment to support our community with good leadership.
"It's about helping the community where it's needed."
Advertisement
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.