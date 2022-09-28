For more than a century their stories of service and sacrifice have been hidden from public view, but this week 22 men from the villages of Kearsley, Abernethy and Edenville were finally recognised for their efforts during World War I.
The Kearsley Community Dawn Service Committee hosted a remembrance ceremony on Tuesday where the NSW Minister for Veterans David Elliott unveiled individual memorial plaques to commemorate the service and lives of each the local men.
It had been believed that only 31 men from Kearsley, Abernethy and Edenville (the forerunner for the modern-day village of Kearsley) served during World War I, each of whom had previously received formal recognition.
However, the lockdown in the second half of 2021 afforded the committee the opportunity to explore historical electoral rolls and identify local men who had lived in the local area - before or after World War I - but were living elsewhere when they enlisted.
"Countless hours were spent going through the 1913 and 1930 electoral rolls to identify all the males living in Kearsley, Abernethy and Edenville. Their names were entered into the National Archives to see whether they had any World War I service," committee chairperson Jordan Fallon said.
The rigorous system of cross-checking the National Archives also included confirming the next-of-kin details listed on service records aligned with family members recorded on the electoral roll.
The plaques will be on display in the Kearsley Remembrance Garden which was built to honour local service personnel, offering an ongoing reminder of their service to Australia.
"With the absence of an RSL sub-branch in Kearsley, there has been no local honour roll for these men, like the ones you would see inside an RSL club or on a local cenotaph. Memories of them had evaporated over the last century," Mr Fallon said.
"For the ones who returned home, they just picked up where they had left off. Going through their records - both public and private ones - you get a sense of how humble they were, but also how troubled many were from what they had seen and experienced. They just didn't talk about it.
"They carried on with their lives, never seeking any recognition for their deeds and efforts. Some of those uncovered had been awarded Military Medals for gallant actions but our community knows nothing about this.
"That is one of our key drivers, making sure those local men and women who served our nation were publicly honoured for the contribution they made - whether it be at home or abroad."
The 22 new plaques were installed at the Kearsley Remembrance Garden after the committee received funding from the NSW Government's Anzac Community Grants program.
The Veterans Minister said it was a great honour to unveil the plaques, saying he considers war memorials to be "sacred sites".
Mr Elliott has two ancestors on his grandfather's side on the Cessnock War Memorial - both named Archie Arbuckle - who served in World War I.
"One of the great things that the Aboriginal Australians have passed down to us is the concept of a sacred site," he said.
"I think the concept of a sacred site is multigenerational now, and the Hunter Valley is a sacred site for me.
"I'm very conscious of the historical significance of Cessnock and Kearsley to the Australian military story.
"It's great to be a part of this commemoration here in Kearsley. Can I congratulate Jordan on leading such an important committee for the local community.
"I understand how important these days are for you, and how important this sacred site is to you, but for me as well. It is a sacred site, and I'm very grateful to be part of this commemoration."
Major Daniel Lawrence, who represented the Chief of the Australian Army at the ceremony, said remembering service personnel is something that Australia as a nation does well.
"It is something that local communities, like here in Kearsley, do best," Major Lawrence said.
"This memorial we unveil here today will serve as a permanent reminder - to locals and visitors alike - of those Australians who at a time when their King and their nation needed them, gave up the comforts of home in service of their nation.
"May we be forever grateful. Lest we forget."
Of the 22 men now recognised at Kearsley, three died as a result of their service during World War I, including Sapper George Answer of Abernethy, who died at home just weeks after the signing of the Armistice from health complications brought on by his time on the Western Front.
At 50 years of age, Sapper Answer was the oldest local resident to serve overseas. At the time of his death, he was honoured with a full military funeral, but he was buried in an unmarked grave at Cessnock Cemetery.
It was not until 2021 that the Committee discovered his final resting place and worked to have a headstone installed by the Office of Australian War Graves to recognise his service and sacrifice during World War I. This is due to be completed by the end of this year.
Descendants of Sapper Answer travelled from across Australia to attend the ceremony and pay their respects to their lost ancestor.
"It was such a moving occasion for his descendants. Until recently they had no idea about his war service or where he was buried," Mr Fallon said.
"They've now been able to visit his hometown, and in some fitting way, brought a sense of closure that was never extended to Sapper Answer's family upon his passing."
The 22 names added to the memorial on Tuesday include:
*Deaths have been attributed to their service
