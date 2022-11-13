The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Richmond Vale Railway Museum hosts annual Santa Special Day

Updated November 14 2022 - 12:32pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Santa arrives at Richmond Vale Railway Museum. Picture supplied.

Santa Claus will make his annual visit to Richmond Vale Railway Museum this Sunday (November 20).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.