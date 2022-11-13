Santa Claus will make his annual visit to Richmond Vale Railway Museum this Sunday (November 20).
As in past years, Santa will arrive by steam-hauled train, arriving around noon.
"Santa is looking forward to hearing from the young ones about their Christmas wishes," museum chairman Peter Meddows said.
"We will be offering shuttle rides on our full-sized train, as well as miniature train rides throughout the day."
Sales of pre-loved Thomas the Tank Engine toys and books will be available.
The museum souvenir shop has large stocks of high-quality pre-loved books on all aspects of transportation for sale at very low prices.
Exhibitions within the museum will include historic artefacts, images and videos.
The museum's canteen and souvenir shop will be open for snacks and gifts.
This is the final weekend for steam operation in 2022 as the fire danger period limits such operations until early March.
The museum will be open on every Sunday during the Christmas school holidays except Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
Gates open at 9.30am and activities cease at 4pm.
Entry is $16 adults, $11 concession, $7.50 children aged five to 15, with under-fives free.
