The Cessnock East Public School choir recently enjoyed the privilege of performing at the Sydney Opera House as a part of the Festival of Choral Music.
The choir, consisting of 25 students, featured among the 800-voice combined primary schools choir that sang at the prestigious festival, which has been running for almost 70 years.
Since February this year, the choir have learnt the challenging repertoire in both unison and two-part harmony, in the lead-up to the festival on October 18.
They were split into sopranos and altos for their afternoon rehearsal of the complete repertoire, accompanied by an orchestra and stage band of students from across NSW.
After their exciting rehearsal, students explored Circular Quay and enjoyed dinner before their 7pm performance.
Music teacher Annie Devine said she "could not be prouder" of her students for all of the "hard work, passion and dedication they have put in over the year".
"It has been a tough few years for the performing arts, and it was so fulfilling for our students to have the opportunity to sing again and reignite their passion for music," she added.
Some of the songs performed were Journey to the Past, Blackbird, Pete Pete, and the choir's favourites See the Lights and Corrugated Iron.
The concert concluded with Wink and a Smile and Ease on Down the Road, accompanied by the NSW Public School Stage Band.
"Their smiles brought tears to my eyes as they sang their last notes and relished in the audience's thunderous applause," Ms Devine said.
The choir is forever grateful to their sponsors for the unforgettable opportunity.
The sponsors were Hallam & Littlewood, Dan Repacholi, Creightons Funeral Service, East Cessnock Bowling Club, ADFAS, Bryce Gibson, Ray Leggett and the Masonic Lodges of Cessnock, Paxton and Weston/Kurri Kurri.
Worshipful Master of Lodge Paxton Peter Pratt said of the donation: "When we see our local young people striving for excellence, it makes it easy to support them in their endeavours".
