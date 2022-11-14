The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock East Public School choir performs at Festival of Choral Music at Sydney Opera House

November 14 2022 - 1:00pm
The Cessnock East Public School choir on the steps of the Sydney Opera House.

The Cessnock East Public School choir recently enjoyed the privilege of performing at the Sydney Opera House as a part of the Festival of Choral Music.

