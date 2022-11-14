The Advertiser - Cessnock
Undefeated Valley/JPC on top of Coalfields Cup table after beating Bellbird

By Mark Bercini
Updated November 14 2022 - 6:54pm, first published 1:10pm
Valley/JPC skipper Isaac Barry top scored with 91 in his side's 70-run win against Bellbird in round six of the Coalfields Cup.

Singleton heavyweights Valley/JPC remain the only unbeaten side after accounting for the previously undefeated Bellbird by 70 runs at Carmichael Park in the much-anticipated top-of-the-table clash in round six of the Coalfields Cup.

