Undefeated Valley/JPC on top of Coalfields Cup table after beating Bellbird

Singleton heavyweights Valley/JPC remain the only unbeaten side after accounting for the previously undefeated Bellbird by 70 runs at Carmichael Park in the much-anticipated top-of-the-table clash in round six of the Coalfields Cup.
Valley/JPC continued their good early season batting form by compiling 178 after being asked to bat first. Isaac Barry continued his dominance with a run-a-ball 91 to back up his century a fortnight earlier.
He and Liam Storey (39) resurrect the innings with an 88-run ninth wicket stand after they were reeling at 8-85. Kye Dann was the only other batter to reach double figures with 10.
Billy Orr continued his great form with the four-piece, collecting 4-18 off 7.1. Nic Siers (3-59 off 8) and Scott Miller (2-31 off 8) were the other main contributors.
Missing dual Coalfields Cup player-of-the-year opening batsman Jason Orr, the Tigers were skittled for 108 inside 20 overs in reply, with Joey Millington (25), Billy Orr (19) and club president Robert Keith Drage (12) all making starts.
Tristan Muir was the pick of the Valley/JPC attack with 4-47 off 8, with Barry (2-18 off 5) and Archit Bele (2-16 off 4.3) picking up a brace of wickets each.
PCH recorded their first victory of the tournament with a convincing 65-run win over the Piranhas at Cook Park No.3.
The home side batted first and scored freely to close their 40 overs off at 7-189. Skipper Jackson Cox (50) led the way with a well-constructed half century, Pat Dennis was next best with 39, with Jake Mackaway and Matthew Pearce notching 20-apiece.
The Piranhas' best with the ball were Aaron Sweeney (2-20 off 8) and Fletcher Sharpe (2-48 off 8).
The away side were on the back foot early in reply after losing four early wickets, and although a fighting fifth wicket stand between former skipper Matt Hopley (33) and Scott Bendeich (25) gave them a glimmer of hope, they were eventually dismissed in the 38th over well shy of the target.
Ryan Fox (17) and Karamdeep Maramreddy were the other two batters to make an impression.
Barton Jones (3-37 off 8) and Dan Oldknow (3-21 off 8) were PCH's best two with the four-piece.
Defending joint premiers Greta/Branxton also recorded their first win.
The Blues overcome a gallant Glendon by four wickets at Miller Park.
Glendon made first use of the good batting conditions, posting a modest 136 after being bowled out in the 31st over. Cooper Bailey steadied a rocky ship with a well-made 52, with Ji Bailey (29) and Dylan Fenwick (26) keeping the scoreboard ticking over.
Greta/Branxton left-armer Jace Lawson proved a handful and bagged 5-26 off 8, with Rick Andrews offering support with 4-43 off 7.5.
The match was in the balance with the Blues 5-75 in reply, however the experience of skipper Joey Butler (40) and Josh Dagg (26no) got the home side a much needed victory. Nathan Holz (14) and Brent Watson (13) also made starts.
Cooper Bailey completed a fine all-round game for Glendon with 3-25 off 6 to add to his half century.
In the final game of the round, Creeks won a one-wicket thriller over Wine Country at Cook Park No.1.
Wine Country batted first and were skittled for 104 inside 34 overs. Matt Lightfoot (28), Sam Peacock (21) and Jason Ambrose (20) were the only batsmen to reach double figures in scorecard that revealed five ducks.
Bayden Mulholland was superb for the home side with the new ball, bagging 5-21 off 6.2, with Clint Harman (2- 27 off 8) and Owen Daley (2-12 off 8) chipping in with a couple of wickets each.
Creeks crawled to victory in an exciting finish, reaching the target in the 33rd over with the final wicket. Steve Unicomb (40) and Daley (13) were their best two with the bat. Meanwhile English import James Field (5-26 off 6.5) completed a good round for the bowlers, with Rob Sidebottom (3-16 off 8) also bowling very tidily.
Greta/Branxton 10/98 (Pat Nugent 23, Chris Murray 20, Matt Wood 3-16 off 6, Tyler Wade 2-20 off 4, Alessandro Ganino 2-10 off 9, Scott Williams 2-7 off 3) defeated Wine Country 10/63 (Luke Davis 16no, James Halpin 4-16 off 10, Tanveer Singh 2-16 off 4, Jack Barattini 2-19 off 6, Jason Haines 2-4 off 2).
Bellbird 9/162 (Shannon Attewell 49no, Stef Durie 32, Daniel Burford 31, Jon Schatz 27, Cooper Bartley 2-13 off 3, Jordan Lantry 2-16 off 6) defeated Chelmsford Hotel 10/63 (Corey Goodwin 24, Michael Gillis 12no, Brett Pitkin 3-13 off 4, Clint Starkey 3-4 off 3, Daniel Burford 2-13 off 6).
Hotel Cessnock 8/69 (Joel Butterfield 14, Nick Wallace 12no, Robert Clark 4-34 off 10, Aaron Zechel 3-7 off 10) defeated Piranhas 10/60 (Lucas Zechal 22no, Jordon Jackson-Tilley 5-19 off 7, David Cooper 2-27 off 6, Nick Wallace 2-9 off 2.3).
Bellbird 7/79 (Nick Hurn 26, Brad Henderson 25no, Jamie McNamara 3-13 off 5.2, George McMullen 3-28 off 5) defeated Greta/Branxton 10/76 (Ben Lahey 34, Riley McKewen 12, Brad Henderson 4-23 off 8, Dylan Stoker 3-16 off 6). Wine Country bye.
Greta/Branxton 4/133 (Jesse Rutter 80, Ben Regan 16no, Zac Watkins 16, Sam Dagg 13no, Peter Walsh 2-22 off 4) defeated Wine Country 10/131 (Craig Rees 42, Jason McMichael 38, Riley Brown 21, Liam Hurst 15, Logan Rutter 5-23 off 9, Zach Macbeth 2-7 off 2.2)
Supporters 7/83 (Kane Jordan 27, Isaac Minter 17, Ricky Hollis 4-17 off 10, Michael Read 3-33 off 6) defeated Piranhas 10/79 (Craig Beer 14, Glenn Mchugh 5-24 off 9, Kane Jordan 3-2 off 4).
First Grade (Coalfields Cup): Valley/JPC 30, Bellbird 24, Creeks 24, Wine Country 21, PCH 15, Greta/Branxton 15, Piranhas 9, Glendon 6.
Second Grade: Bellbird 32, Wine Country 25, Greta/Branxton 25*, Chelmsford Hotel 18*
* game in hand.
Third Grade: Bellbird 22*, Wine Country 22**, Hotel Cessnock 22*, Greta/Branxton 21*, Piranhas 21*.
* byes received, no points allocated.
Fourth Grade: Greta/Branxton 33, Wine Country 32, Supporters 25, Piranhas 20.
Club Championship: Bellbird 224.10, Wine Country 214.90, Greta/Branxton 189.85, Piranhas 86.75.
Club Championship Formula:- First Grade x 4, Second Grade x 2.8, Third Grade x 1.75, Fourth Grade x 0.7.
