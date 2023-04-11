Live Music
Vincent St Kitchen and Bar
Vincent St Kitchen and Bar have your weekend sorted with live music scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Newcastle musician Darren Gould will kick off the weekend of live music on Friday, April 14 at 8pm. On Saturday, April 15, the Zane Penn Duo will take to the stage at 8pm. Cessnock-raised singer Finnian Johnson will round out the weekend with his unique talent on Sunday, April 16, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.
Cessnock Retired Mineworkers Meeting
Cessnock Leagues Club
Cessnock Retired Mineworkers will hold its April meeting on Monday, April 17 at 10.30am. The meeting will be held at Cessnock Leagues Club and there will be a special guest speaker on the day.
Military Memorabilia Display
Cessnock RSL Hall
There will be a Military Memorabilia display at Cessnock RSL Hall (70 Wollombi Road) on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16 from 9am to 3pm on both days. The display is open to all ages and interested community members. It is free entry and there will be a sausage sizzle available. COVID19 practices will be in place if required.
The Harrington Circus Show
Cessnock Showground
The Harrington Circus Show are returning to Cessnock Showground with an even bigger and better show. The 50-minute circus show features Kano the Clown, daring aerial acts, and human acrobats. Kids can enjoy a mini funfair which will be open one hour before the show. The circus will kick off their first show on Thursday, April 13 and will be in town until Sunday, April 23. Get your tickets now https://bookings.365tix.com.au/events.php?cid=47.
Hunter Wine Country Markets
De Bortoli Wines
Hunter Wine Country Markets will return to De Bortoli Wines on Saturday, April 15 from 9am to 2pm. From tasty treats to handmade products, there is something for the whole family.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
