The Harrington Circus Show are returning to Cessnock Showground with an even bigger and better show. The 50-minute circus show features Kano the Clown, daring aerial acts, and human acrobats. Kids can enjoy a mini funfair which will be open one hour before the show. The circus will kick off their first show on Thursday, April 13 and will be in town until Sunday, April 23. Get your tickets now https://bookings.365tix.com.au/events.php?cid=47.