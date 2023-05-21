The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Brayden Musgrove scores hat-trick in Cessnock Goannas 34-14 win over Lakes United

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated May 22 2023 - 1:38pm, first published May 21 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Goannas celebrate a Honeti Tuha try against Macquarie Scorpions in 2022. Tuha grabbed a double as Cessnock beat Lakes United on Saturday, May 20. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.
The Goannas celebrate a Honeti Tuha try against Macquarie Scorpions in 2022. Tuha grabbed a double as Cessnock beat Lakes United on Saturday, May 20. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

The Cessnock Goannas have continued their undefeated start to the Newcastle RL season with a 34-14 win over Lakes United.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.