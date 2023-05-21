The Cessnock Goannas have continued their undefeated start to the Newcastle RL season with a 34-14 win over Lakes United.
Brayden Musgrove scored a hat-trick and Honeti Tuha bagged a double at Cessnock Sportsground as the Goannas raced to a 26-6 lead over the Seagulls at half-time.
Cessnock were coming off a two-week break, their last match was the 20-12 win over Maitland in round six.
Coach Harry Siejka watched the match online while he was away attending a wedding. He was very pleased as the Goannas continued to excel in attack while tightening up in defence.
"I think when you've got guys like Brayden Musgrove and Luke Huth and Sam Clune, Honeti Tuha, there's always going to be points available," he said.
"Before Maitland we probably struggled to hold points out, we've got a for and against that has probably leaked too many against but I thought the game was pretty well done in the first-half.
"We came out in the second-half and probably didn't play great, let in a couple of easy tries late, but other than that was pretty good."
Doug Beale replaced Siejka at five-eighth in what was a special day for the club as it celebrated Indigenous round.
Players in all three grades wore a jersey designed by Beale's partner Brittany Briggs.
"I though he went really well, he had a couple of try assists, he put Reed Hugo through a couple of times," Siejka said.
"He's very confident sort of player, I thought he had a really good game and I thought Cluney (Sam Clune) steered the ship around really well.
"He really steps up and takes control when I'm not there, which is very pleasing to be honest.
"Blokes are stepping up when they're coming in from reserve grade which makes it hard to leave them out a week later."
Siejka said the club was proud to celebrate its Indigenous players.
"The club came to us and asked what we thought about it, I thought it was a great initiative," he said.
"I ended up putting it on our group chat to see if anyone wanted to design it or if anyone wanted input and within probably an hour or two Brittany, Doug Beale's partner had come up with the design.
"The boys were pretty pleased with it and like I said a really good day, all three grades wore the jumpers and they'll get to keep them as well - it's a pretty big thing for the club."
