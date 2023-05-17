Kurri Kurri's TAFE NSW campus launched a first of its kind TAFE course which will teach Hunter students the importance of an Acknowledgement of Country.
The Acknowledgement of Country course was launched on Wednesday, May 17 at Kurri Kurri TAFE in a celebration of rich Indigenous culture.
Guests enjoyed a morning of traditional dance led by Upper Hunter Indigenous community group Waagan Galga, country plant identification with Uncle Paul Gordon and a Welcome to Country led by Aunty Cynthia Morris.
TAFE NSW Aboriginal Engagement manager Daniel Jack said the local Aboriginal name of Kurri Kurri translates to 'beginnings' or 'very first'.
"I find that very fitting for us to be here to launch our Acknowledgement of Country course," he said.
"Nothing like this exists in the market and we are very excited to share it with everyone."
The course, was developed after an audit found many in the community were committed to understanding the Acknowledgement of Country, which is commonly given ahead of meetings, performances and events as a way to acknowledge the Indigenous custodians of the land.
Mr Jack said Acknowledgement of Country is the most common and significant point of interconnection between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people.
"It is reconciliation in its most practical form," he said.
Within the course, students will learn about the meeting and protocols involved with Welcome to Country and Acknowledgement of Country.
"We will also introduce Aboriginal concepts of country, Aboriginal spiritual, how you can connect with country and how you can connect with community," Mr Jack said.
The self-paced online course encourages students to gain rich Indigenous knowledge of their local area, including visits to points of cultural significance in their community.
TAFE NSW Education and Skills executive director Jason Darney said as an Aboriginal man growing up in Central West NSW, Country was always special to him.
"For me, it is about listening, it is about caring and it is about nurturing," he said.
Mr Darney said TAFE NSW is committed in terms of Aboriginal reconciliation.
"We want to be a leader in Aboriginal reconciliation and we feel this course is going to provide in-depth knowledge about why we do things and how we do things," he said.
For more information, head to: https://store.training.tafensw.edu.au/product/acknowledgement-of-country-microskill/.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
