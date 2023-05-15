Andy Griffiths' universally celebrated book series Just finally lands on stage, in a dazzling production that vividly and hilariously brings the stories to life.
Just.. Live on Stage from Red Line Productions sees the much-loved books written by Griffiths and illustrated by Terry Denton mashed together in a theatrical rodeo that rides into Cessnock for the July school holidays on Tuesday, July 11 at 10am and 12.30pm.
For creator Andy Griffiths, the production is a thrilling opportunity to bring his rich and wild stories to life.
"The Just series is where it all began for me and it will be just amazing to see these crazy, annoying and stupid stories come alive on stage," he said.
With everything from invisibility pills and mudmen, to vomiting dogs and death-defying balloon rides, this won't be for the faint-farted or the faint-hearted.
Just... Live on Stage will hit the stage at Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) for two shows on Tuesday, July 11 at 10am and 12.30pm.
Tickets are on sale at the PACC Box Office, by phone on 02 4993 4266 or online at mypacc.com.au.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
