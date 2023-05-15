The Advertiser - Cessnock
A new show arrives at Performing Arts Culture Cessnock just in time for the July school holidays

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
May 16 2023 - 7:00am
STAGE SHOW: The theatrical rodeo will ride into Cessnock for the July school holidays on Tuesday, July 11 at 10am and 12.30pm. Picture supplied
STAGE SHOW: The theatrical rodeo will ride into Cessnock for the July school holidays on Tuesday, July 11 at 10am and 12.30pm. Picture supplied

Andy Griffiths' universally celebrated book series Just finally lands on stage, in a dazzling production that vividly and hilariously brings the stories to life.

