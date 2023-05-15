15-year-old racing prodigy Cameron Dunker from Kurri Kurri will take part in his home race on Saturday, May 20 when he competes in the second round of the FIM MiniGP Series at Cameron Park.
Held on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, Cameron will race against riders from across the state as well as from South Australia, Victoria, Queensland and New Zealand.
Cameron has moved into MiniGP after a stellar career in dirt-track racing and last year won two classes of the Australian Superbike Championships.
He is in his first year of racing in the Australian Supersport championship.
In February he won the second-round of the Australian titles at Sydney Motorsport Park. He claimed history by being the youngest winner of a race in the class in its 30-year history.
Three-times Australian Superbike champion and Australian MiniGP series organiser Wayne Maxwell said he is excited ahead of the event visiting the Hunter for the first time.
"We were excited last year about the prospects of what this category may do to Australian junior road racing and after the success we achieved last year, it has given us more impetus to improve and expand on what we lay as the foundations last year," he said.
"Coming to Newcastle and the Hunter Valley seemed a natural option as the area has produced a number of champions over the years, including Casey Stoner and Chad Reed. Maybe there is another one in the FIM MiniGP field like Cam Dunker."
Cameron will be joined in the field by 13-year-old Hudson Thompson from the Central Coast.
There are two classes in the MiniGP Series, the 160cc for 10 to 14-year-olds and the 190cc, available to 12 to 16-year-olds.
The go-kart track at Cameron Park will play host this weekend with the event also traveling to Queensland, South Australia and Victoria.
"It is very impressive to see these kids learning their craft in the controlled environment of go-kart tracks that has proven to be the perfect learning venue to hone the skills that are required to succeed," Maxwell said.
"Witnessing what the Europeans do, we now know what we have to work on to achieve that level. Now, we have a better understanding of what is required to compete against the Europeans as at this stage they are at another level."
At year's end, the top two place-getters in the 160cc class and the top three from the 190cc class will head to Spain to face off with the other top place getters in each respective series.
Practice for the MiniGP will be on Friday with practice continuing Saturday before qualifying and a round of races. Sunday will have a full card of racing for each class. Spectator entry is free.
