The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cameron Dunker from Kurri Kurri to ride in second round of FIM MiniGP Championship

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated May 15 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Dunker competes in round one of the FIM MiniGP Australian series. The event was held at Port Melbourne on March 11 and 12. Picture by rbmotolens
Cameron Dunker competes in round one of the FIM MiniGP Australian series. The event was held at Port Melbourne on March 11 and 12. Picture by rbmotolens

15-year-old racing prodigy Cameron Dunker from Kurri Kurri will take part in his home race on Saturday, May 20 when he competes in the second round of the FIM MiniGP Series at Cameron Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.