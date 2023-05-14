Buswell was proving an integral component of nearly every Bears attack at this point, and proved his worth once more in the first minute of stoppage time as he pounced on a Connor Evans through ball and smashed it past Eisenhauer into the roof of the net to double the lead. It was a cruel twist of fate for Cooks Hill, who had only just gotten themselves back into the game and produced their first stretch of offensive momentum in the match, only to fall further behind with what was ultimately the final touch of the half.