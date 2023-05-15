Ahead of National Road Safety Week, which takes place from May 14 to 21, Cessnock City Council is reminding the community of the importance of driving safely and responsibly.
The initiative aims to highlight the impact of road trauma, honour those lost to road crashes, and pledges to make the roads safer for everyone.
According to the Australian Automobile Association, approximately 1200 lives are lost and another 44,000 are seriously injured on Australian roads each year.
In 2022, 288 people lost their lives in NSW due to road trauma.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal, encouraged the community to consider the impacts of unsafe driving and take the Road Safety Week pledge to 'Drive So Others Survive'.
"The pledge is an excellent way for members of our community to acknowledge unsafe driving behaviours while committing to looking out for others on the road," Cr Suvaal said.
"Road safety is a shared responsibility and I encourage residents to take the pledge."
To show your support and take the pledge visit, https://roadsafetyweek.com.au/home/#home/pledge.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
