It's good news for homeowners and not so good news for those looking to get into the property market - house prices in North Rothbury have risen 108 per cent in the last five years.
It's the seventh highest median house price increase in regional NSW.
According to new data from PropTrack, the current median house price in the suburb is $800,000, up $415,000 or 108 per cent in the last five years.
Cessnock has also seen a big increase, but in unit (apartment) prices.
It had the ninth highest unit price increase in regional NSW, the current median of $495,000 up $200,000 or 68 per cent in the last five years.
It comes just under Nelson Bay, which has the eighth highest unit price increase, currently $685,000. This is up $284,000 or 71 per cent in the last five years.
The suburbs that saw the biggest increases in median house prices in the past five years were Jindabyne, which had a 148 per cent increase to $1,550,000, Kingscliff, which had a 130 per cent increase to $2,000,000 and Teralba, which had a 125 per cent increase to $900,000.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
