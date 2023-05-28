The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Wyong Roos beat Cessnock 26-18 as Goannas suffer first loss of Newcastle RL season

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated May 28 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock fullback Harry O'Brien runs the ball against Macquarie. The Goannas were beaten 26-18 against Wyong on Saturday, May 27. Picture by Cessnock Goannas
Cessnock fullback Harry O'Brien runs the ball against Macquarie. The Goannas were beaten 26-18 against Wyong on Saturday, May 27. Picture by Cessnock Goannas

A slow-starting Cessnock Goannas were left with too much to do on Saturday afternoon losing 26-18 to Wyong at Morry Breen Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.