Huntlee's newest cafe on the block, Meltdown has quickly become a favourite for their tasty treats and speciality coffee.
Owner Cam Willis opened the doors to the vibrant space seven weeks ago and said he wanted to create a welcoming place for the community to enjoy.
"We want everyone to be able to come here and enjoy themselves on all budgets," he said.
"We also wanted to have options for people who wanted to have a larger meal and try something new."
After working in hospitality for many years and wanting to open his own café someday, Cam came across the space in Huntlee and has since made it his own.
The food menu which is full of breakfast and lunch delights is available all day and changes regularly.
One of the more staple items on the seasonal menu is the toasties, which are something to rave about.
The cafe's cabinet stocked full of baked goods, as well as plenty of plant-based options on the menu.
Meltdown also has an impressive drinks menu and features custom coffee blend by Floozy Coffee Roasters.
Coffee aside, Meltdown also offers smoothies - the choc nut smoothie and a berry cheesecake smoothie, with an option to add protein.
Cam said the response from the community has been positive so far and the cafe already has its fair share of regulars.
"I'm really enjoying getting to know the people who live here," he said.
Meltdown is open 6am to 2pm Wednesday to Sunday. 6am to 11am on Mondays and closed on Tuesdays.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.