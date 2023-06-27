Are you in need of a ladies night like no other? Well look out ladies because the hunks from Sydney Hotshots are coming to town.
For one night only, the Sydney Hotshots are heading to Neath Hotel for a night of sizzle and seduction with their brand-new killer show on Saturday, July 1.
The two-hour production is a visual feast, choreographed and developed by Australia's leading professionals.
With a hand-picked selection of Sydney's dreamiest men, the women of the Hunter are guaranteed the ultimate ladies night.
Sydney Hotshots performer Tom Carey said the show is more than just blokes taking their kits off.
"It's an accumulation of not only our passion for dance and entertainment, but it's a high energy show full of fun and games," he said.
"It really is the most amazing experience for everyone."
The high energy production has the perfect mix of killer dance routines, eye-catching costumes, acrobatics, and jaw dropping athletic male physiques.
Original cast member of Manpower Australia and Las Vegas headliner Paul Reynolds will host the steamy event with his cheeky banter.
The show will kick off at 8pm. Purchase your tickets via the Eventbrite website: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/the-sydney-hotshots-live-at-neath-hotel-cessnock-tickets-653362684377?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
