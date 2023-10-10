Hunter Domestic Violence Support and Advisory Services, which runs women's and children's refuge, Jodie's Place at Branxton, has received a financial boost, following a generous donation from inmates at the Hunter Correctional Centre.
The Hunter Correctional Centre Fundraising Committee was formed to help inmates give back to the community, with Jodie's Place marking the committee's first donation.
A donation of $3000 and a generous pile of non-perishable food items, gave HDVSAS coordinator Paula Mudd goosebumps when she found out what the inmates had raised for Jodie's Place.
"This donation is worth a million to us," she said.
Inmate John thanked Paula for letting them give back to the community.
"After learning about Jodie's Place and the good things it is doing for the community, it was unanimously voted by the charity committee that Jodie's Place was the first organisation we wanted to support," he said.
The committee is made up of eight inmates, alongside Governor Wayne Bywater and Manager of Offender Services and Programs Kristy Tindall.
John said each of the committee members wanted to give back to a local organisation that supports victims of domestic violence.
"It is a topic close to many peoples hearts and an issue many of the residents here can relate to and have experienced in one way or another," he said.
Each of the inmates work, earning between $30 to $80 a week and had the option of purchasing non-perishable food items and donating them to Jodie's Place.
The committee also raised money by donations and special buy ups such as beard trimmers.
Ms Mudd said the donation was totally unexpected.
"It feels like Christmas. We are absolutely amazed and overwhelmed," she said.
"There's a lot of things that we need that this money can go towards."
Governor Wayne Bywater said he feels extremely proud of the inmates for making the donation possible.
"It really does give them a sense of being part of the community," he said.
"We will be looking to do more with Jodie's Place, other local charities and people in need."
Ms Tindall said it was a proud moment seeing the inmates get behind supporting Jodie's Place.
"By supporting Jodie's Place, it allowed them to do something good," she said.
The inmates at Hunter Correctional Centre will also be fixing some broken lawn mowers through a small motors course, which will be returned to Jodie's Place ready to be put to use.
