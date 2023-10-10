The Advertiser - Cessnock
A $3k donation to Jodie's Place, gifted by Hunter Correctional Centre inmates

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
October 10 2023 - 3:00pm
Hunter Correctional Centre inmates donated $3000 and a generous pile of non-perishable food items to Jodie's Place. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Hunter Domestic Violence Support and Advisory Services, which runs women's and children's refuge, Jodie's Place at Branxton, has received a financial boost, following a generous donation from inmates at the Hunter Correctional Centre.

