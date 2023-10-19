The Advertiser - Cessnock
Bellbird family raising funds for Wansey Dialysis Centre

By Laura Rumbel
October 19 2023 - 4:30pm
Chayton and Brandi Livermore in the Halloween charity maze at Bellbird. Picture by Peter Lorimer
It's been a chaotic month for Bellbird resident Brandi Livermore and her family, as they prepared their backyard for what's possibly the most elaborate Halloween display in the Hunter region.

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

