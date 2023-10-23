Cessnock's favourite festival is set to stomp back into town this Sunday, October 29, with more than 600 metres of food, wine, music and grape stomping returning to Vincent Street.
Cessnock Stomp Festival which is run by Cessnock Business Chamber will celebrate its 6th birthday and will feature fine food, excellent wine and activities to suit the whole family.
It is a free event set on Vincent Street in the heart of Cessnock and is supported by all surrounding businesses.
Last year's Stomp Festival saw about 25,000 people sampling the best of the Hunter and the chamber is anticipating to have about 20,000 attend this year's festival.
The chamber has partnered up with the Parish of Pokolbin for this year's festival, who will showcase what is directly on the doorstep of Cessnock.
Available on the day, the Parish of Pokolbin will have a passport with some great prizes up for grabs, including a Hunter Valley experience valued at more than $5,000.
It wouldn't be called the stomp festival, if it didn't involve the infamous grape stomp, with limited spots for the grape stomp available to book online. Spots for the grape stomp will sell out before the day.
Cessnock Business Chamber president Clint Ekert said the Cessnock Stomp Festival has something for everyone.
"There's wine tasting for the parents, free kids zone for the little ones, market stalls, food stalls, live entertainment and so much more packed onto the main street of Cessnock," he said.
The Stomp Festival which has become a real flagship event for Cessnock, injects more than $5 million into the local economy each year and Mr Ekert said the popular event continues to grow each year.
"It's never been more important to support the local businesses we have in town, and by bringing so many people to Vincent Street is one way the Cessnock Business Chamber is doing this," he said.
Mr Ekert said the Cessnock Business Chamber is looking forward to a huge day of wine, food and fun for the whole family.
"All while showcasing the unique landscape and businesses Cessnock has to offer," he said.
Many local businesses will be open throughout the festival and event organisers encourage visitors to drop in to see what's on offer.
