An incredible experience for anyone who loves to sing is on offer at Cessnock creative hub Wild Learning this Sunday.
One of Sydney's most-loved a cappella groups, The Honeybees, is coming to town for a roof-raising afternoon with the Undeniably Noisy Choir.
Wild Learning facilitator and Honeybees alumna Emmie Hallett said all are welcome to come along and join the fun.
"The Honeybees will teach everyone some magnificent songs in their luscious gospel groove style," Emmie said.
"It's easy to learn, no music reading ability or solos required, just join in and soak up the experience of singing in a room full of incredible voices and layering up delicious harmonies!
"Friends, family and the community are invited to come along and watch a performance of the marvellous songs we've spent the afternoon learning."
The event will run from 1pm to 3pm at 111 Wollombi Road and includes afternoon tea. Tickets are $12 each and are available at wildlearning.com.au/workshops.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
