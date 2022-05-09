The Kurri Kurri Bulldogs' homecoming on Saturday was an afternoon to forget, defeated 52-0 at the hands of competition leaders Maitland.
It was the Bulldogs' first game at Kurri Kurri Sportsground this year due to drainage issues, which players and club volunteers banded together to have sorted out in time for the local derby.
But it wasn't Kurri's day, with the Pickers completely dominant in the nine-try rout.
The Bulldogs are at home again on Sunday, taking on Macquarie in a rescheduled fixture - one of just three first grade games this weekend, which is a spare weekend on the Newcastle Rugby League calendar as the Rebels representative team take on Canberra in the nation's capital on Saturday.
The Cessnock Goannas have the weekend off, and will be hoping to regroup after a nail-biting 34-30 loss to Wyong.
The Goannas led 20-12 at half-time, and the lead changed several times in the second stanza.
Cessnock was up 30-28 with 10 minutes to go, but the Roos scored a converted try with 90 seconds left on the clock to seal the match.
The Goannas now share fifth place with Macquarie and The Entrance, with three wins and four losses each.
Cessnock will travel to The Entrance on Sunday, May 22; and are back at home against Central the following Saturday.
LADDER: Maitland 14, Wyong 8, Souths 8, Central 8, Macquarie 6, The Entrance 6, Cessnock 6, Lakes 2, Kurri 2, Wests 0.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
