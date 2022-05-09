The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Kurri Bulldogs smashed by Maitland Pickers in return to home ground; Cessnock defeated by Wyong in close match

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated May 9 2022 - 10:54pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RUN: Bulldogs winger Lachlan Hill attempts to catch his opposite number Perry Le Brocque in Saturday's clash at Kurri. Picture: Amanda Hafey

The Kurri Kurri Bulldogs' homecoming on Saturday was an afternoon to forget, defeated 52-0 at the hands of competition leaders Maitland.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.