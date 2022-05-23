More than 1400 people who have called on the Salvos for assistance over the past 12 months were surveyed, and the research found that after paying for housing costs, 93 per cent of respondents were living below the poverty line, with 75 per cent saying that managing financial stress was one of their greatest challenges, 65 per cent needing to ask for financial help from family and friends and 56 per cent not being able to afford medical or dental treatment when they need it.

