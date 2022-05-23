The Advertiser - Cessnock
Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal is on May 28-29, 2022

Updated May 23 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:00am
SUPPORT: Salvation Army Cessnock corps officer, Major Wendy-Sue Swann.

The Salvation Army aims is to raise $36 million from its annual Red Shield Appeal, which takes place this weekend.

Local News

