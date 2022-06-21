The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Community

Bellbird girl Jewel Harrison-Northrop organises charity ride for Cancer Council

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
June 21 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHARITY RIDE: Jewel (9), Banjo (7), Andrew, Melanie and Dot (4) will ride from Bellbird to Hawks Nest on the October long weekend.

One in, all in - that's how they roll.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.