One in, all in - that's how they roll.
When nine-year-old Jewel Harrison-Northrop said she wanted to organise a charity ride for the Cancer Council in memory of her grandmother, her whole family got on their bikes and started training.
They will embark on a 105-kilometre ride from their Bellbird home to Hawks Nest on the October long weekend.
Jewel will be joined her parents Melanie and Andrew, brother Banjo (7) and sister Dot (4, on the back of her mum's bike), and her aunty, uncle and cousin for the ride.
On their mind the whole time will be Andrew's mother Robyn Northrop, who died in 2019, aged 69 - just eight months after she was diagnosed with lung cancer.
Jewel came up with the idea during last year's lockdown, on the second anniversary of her nan's death. The ride will leave Bellbird at 6am on October 1, marking the day and time Robyn passed away.
They will stop overnight at Karuah before making their way to Hawks Nest, where Jewel's grandfather lives, finishing the ride at Winda Woppa.
As the big weekend draws near, the family has been riding at least 15 kilometres a day - braving the cold and foggy mornings.
Since Jewel came up with the idea for the ride, the family has sadly lost another loved one to cancer, with Melanie's grandfather Max Harrison passing away in March this year.
Jewel has already her smashed her fundraising goal of $5000, through collecting bottles and cans for Return and Earn, and donations from the local community.
Melanie said the family is very proud of Jewel for her initiative, and that they're looking forward to the ride.
"We're really excited - I didn't think it would go this big," she said.
"And it's a way for us to put our grief into something constructive."
To make a donation, find 'Jewel's Journey for Cancer' at doitforcancer.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
