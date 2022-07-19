Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal is calling for the NSW Government to reassess the design of the new road at Testers Hollow after it was submerged in this month's flood.
The under-construction road emerged last Thursday after nine days under water, while at the publication (12pm Tuesday) Testers Hollow was still cut off - a fortnight after the deluge forced its closure.
As reported last week, Transport for NSW has advised that a further 275mm of asphalt is to be added to the top of the mound, which will raise the height of the road from its current 1-in-2 year flood event level to a 1-in-20 year flood event level.
Cr Suvaal said Testers Hollow is an "ongoing concern" every time there is a major flood event, and with increased housing proposals on both the Cessnock and Maitland sides, there is a need to reassess the flood mitigation options.
Cr Suvaal will table a mayoral minute at Wednesday night's meeting, asking that council write to Transport for NSW, the state's regional transport and roads minister Sam Farraway and shadow minister Jenny Aitchison to request they consider amending the new road design for Testers Hollow.
The mayoral minute will also ask that the current road be kept open in order to provide four-lane access (two each way), with the ability to run contra flow on the new road in the event of future flood events; and that Buchanan Road/Mount Vincent Road be transferred to the state government.
"Buchanan Road/Mount Vincent Road has also increased in traffic volumes with the opening of the Hunter Expressway as well as it now being the main route to the new Maitland Hospital and should meet the requirements of a State road," Cr Suvaal's mayoral minute states.
"Additionally, the closure of Main Road at Testers Hollow leads to a significant increase in traffic volume on Buchanan Road which effectively becomes the main flood-free access to Maitland."
The mayoral minute proposes that a joint delegation be arranged with Maitland Council to request a meeting with Mr Farraway to discuss these issues.
Maitland City Council supported a similar motion by mayor Philip Penfold at its meeting last Tuesday, with the addition of federal ministers Catherine King and Kristy McBain among those to be written to.
Cr Penfold said at the meeting that while he expected it would be difficult to amend a project that is already contracted and under way, it would be appropriate for council to make these representations in response to the community's concerns.
"It merely asks for a reconsideration.... It's not our road, it's not our project, but I do think it's worth the question being asked and options being explored," he said.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
