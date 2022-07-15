The Advertiser - Cessnock
Explainer

How to claim your disaster recovery payment in Cessnock and Maitland LGA

July 15 2022 - 2:00am
Cessnock and Maitland have been included on a list of declared disaster zones across NSW, making residents who have been "substantially affected" by the July 2022 flood eligible for a one-off assistance payment of $1000.

