She's performed with the likes of Andre Rieu and The Seekers, and now Mirusia is coming to Cessnock for the first time.
The acclaimed classical cross-over artist will bring her Songbird tour to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, August 14.
The tour is on the back of Mirusia's chart-topping album of the same name, and follows her journey from humble beginnings in Queensland, to international soprano sensation touring stadiums with Rieu, and collaborating with Australian music royalty, The Seekers.
From her personal songbook, Mirusia performs the music that has been most inspiring on her journey and shares the stories behind them.
This show will include beloved classics spanning many genres and feature songs from her new album, including contemporary hits such as The Greatest Love of All, The Long and Winding Road, Jolene, and the album's namesake, Fleetwood Mac's ode to love, Songbird.
"This concert and new album features mostly songs I've not performed or recorded before, but have always wanted to share with my audience - some songs that are dear to my heart and of a personal nature, and others that have played a pivotal part in my rich and blessed career to date," Mirusia says.
Mirusia is looking forward to performing at CPAC for the first time, and said a lot of local fans have reached out to her to say how excited they are that she is doing a show in the Hunter.
She says it's great to be back on the road after two years of COVID interruptions: "It gives you a feeling of being on top of the world - flying high, like a songbird".
The Cessnock show is a matinee, starting at 1.30pm.
Book your tickets at cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au or by calling 4993 4266.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
